7 from Kannur, Kasaragod crack exam

A total of seven candidates in Kannur and Kasaragod district cracked the civil service examination when the results were announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

It was a huge achievement for K.V. Vivek, who hails from the Scheduled Caste Vannan community, to crack the Civil Services examination.

A native of Thalassery, he had already made it to Indian Railway Account Service last year and had taken leave to prepare for the exam in his fourth attempt.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said, “From my young age, I have seen people, including my father, getting addicted to alcohol in my community”.

Brought up by his mother who was clerk in a post office, he did his schooling at St. Michael’s Anglo-Indian School and went on to do his engineering in Trichy and Masters from IIM, Kolkata. “I worked in multinational companies like Samsung to support myself and the family. But it was the burning desire in me to bring a change in society that led me to pursue the Civil Services”, he said. “I couldn’t help my father to get out of the addiction to alcohol and my brother died of it”.

For Arun K. Pavithran and Smilna Sudhakar, both natives of Kannur, P.P. Archana, who hails from Payyanur, and C.Shaheen from Nileswaram in Kasaragod, the achievement was all the more sweeter as the four had together prepared for the examination at a coaching centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Working as an assistant at the Kerala High Court, Mr. Arun cracked the exams in his third attempt. He had also cleared the examination for Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Forces.

“I was expecting my name to be in the list as I did fairly well than before,” he said.

For Ms. Smilna Sudhakar, it was a dream come true. She cracked the UPSC exam in her sixth attempt. “It’s a sense of completion and satisfaction,” she said. The desire to join the civil service was instilled in her in the college days when she was part of the student union and the NSS. “It helped me to better understand the social and political issues. After working for four years in the IT sector, I decided to quit the job and prepare myself for the examination”, she said.

Mr.C. Shaheen was inspired by his father, an ex-serviceman, to attempt the Civil service examination. “After completing B.Tech, I decided to focus on clearing the examination,” he said, adding that he was able to clear the exams in two attempts due to his meticulous and training, which he started in 2017.

Ajmal Shahzad Aliyer Rawther, also from Kannur, who ranked 254, left his job in the postal department to prepare for the examination. He cleared the examination in the seventh attempt. It would open the avenues for him to interact with people, understand their issues and bring change in society, he said.

P. Nidhin Raj, a resident of Ravaneshwar in Kasaragod, who ranked 319, but joined the Indian Police Service last year, has decided to continue in his service. in Thrissur, Mr. Raj said that he was delighted but wished to serve in his home cadre as an IPS officer and serve the people here. He would be posted to Wayanad soon.