678 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

05 December 2021 20:20 IST

As many as 678 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday.

A communication from the Public Relations department said there were 670 cases of local transmission and eight cases in which the source of infection is not known. A total of 702 people were declared COVID-negative on Sunday, the communication added. The test positivity rate is 7.79%.

As many as 1,076 people were freshly placed under observation in their homes while 934 people came out of home observation on Sunday. There are a total of 24,843 people under home observation in the district as of Sunday. There are 6,501 people under COVID-19 treatment. A total of 8,700 samples were sent for testing while 1,478 doses of vaccine were given on Sunday up to 5.30 p.m.

