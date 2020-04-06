Kochi

672 in home quarantine in Ernakulam

Forty-two people were added to the list of those in home quarantine in the district on Monday. With 512 people completing the quarantine period, the number of people in home quarantine has come down to 672.

A 65-year-old person, brought to the hospital isolation ward, died of heart attack on Sunday evening, He had completed 28 days of home quarantine. Sample test results are awaited.

Two more people were admitted to the isolation ward on Monday while six persons were discharged.

The total number of people in hospital isolation are 35. Of this, 19 are in the Medical College Hospital, four in Aluva District Hospital, ten in private hospitals and two in Karuvelipady taluk hospital.

Samples of 42 people were sent for tests on Monday. All the 30 results received on Monday were negative for COVID-19.

Apr 6, 2020

