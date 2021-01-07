663 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,102 recoveries in Ernakulam

KOCHI

07 January 2021 21:04 IST

Ernakulam continued to top districts in terms of fresh cases of COVID-19 with 663 new patients on Thursday. Seven of them were health workers.

Meanwhile, 1,102 patients have tested negative upon recovery.

Kalamassery recorded 27 new cases followed by Kuttampuzha (25), Thrikkakara (21), Kothamangalam (17) and Arakkuzha, Piravom and Kottuvally (15 each). A police officer and three migrant workers were among the infected.

The district, as of Thursday evening, had 8,905 patients. A fresh batch of 7,165 samples were sent from the district for testing.

More ICU beds

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, Collector S. Suhas told a review meeting to strengthen preventive measures. At the meeting, attended by health officials and IMA representatives, he said there had been an increase in COVID-19 daily count in Ernakulam over the past fortnight. “It’s around 1,000 in the last two days. There’s also an increase in the number of critical patients being hospitalised,” he said, urging people to strictly adhere to the pandemic protocols. The COVID treatment facility at the district hospital at Aluva would be expanded with 100 ICU beds in two weeks. The number of beds with oxygen facility would be increased in Thripunithura and Fort Kochi taluk hospitals, he said.

Vaccine dry run

A dry run in preparation for administering the COVID-19 vaccine would be held in Ernakulam district on Friday. It will be held at Angamaly taluk hospital, the primary health centre at Chengamanad and at Kinder Hospital in Kalamassery, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Twenty-five health workers who have registered themselves on the COVID portal will be taking part in the dry run at each of the centres.