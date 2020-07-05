66-year-old patient dies in district

Cut off: The police on Sunday turning away vehicles after blocking entry and exit points to Panampilly Nagar after the area was declared a containment zone.

KOCHI

05 July 2020 23:19 IST

12 persons test positive; three cases of local transmission detected

A 66-year-old Thoppumpady resident died of COVID-19 in the city on Sunday. He had been receiving treatment at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital from June 28 and had been in a serious condition in the ICU after having developed pneumonia.

He had been receiving treatment for diabetes for a while. He had a godown near the Ernakulam market area to which 12 cases in the city have been traced. Of the 135 swabs collected from the area around the market, 127 have returned negative results and the other results are awaited.

The district also recorded 12 positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Three of these were cases of local transmission of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

A 30-year-old from Palippuram, who had visited a hospital in North Paravur with symptoms, has tested positive with no travel history or source of infection. Health officials are in the process of preparing the contact list.

A 59-year-old from Edathala who was on the primary contact list of a patient from Thrikkakara who had tested positive on Saturday with no obvious source of infection, has also tested positive. He was symptomatic and had informed health officials that he had come in contact with the Thrikkakara native last month.

A 40-year-old staff member working at a private prepaid taxi counter at the Cochin International Airport has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. A resident of Nedumbassery, she is suspected to have contracted it from the airport, health officials said. The contacts of the patient were being gathered with a record of the taxis that were operated from the airport.

A 36-year-old who returned from Chennai via flight, a 25-year-old native of Edakkattuvayal who returned from Kuwait, a 46-year-old who returned from Dammam, a 36-year-old who returned from New Delhi via flight, two returnees from Dubai and a 25-year-old who returned from Chennai by road have tested positive.

For the five positive cases recorded on Saturday with no known source of infection, 128 primary contacts have been identified.