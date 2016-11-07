66 wood-based industries function without licences

As many as 66 wood-based industries functioning in Vengola Panchayat in Perumbavoor have not obtained valid licences from the State Pollution Control Board (PCB), according to a report submitted by the PCB before the High Court.

In the report, the PCB pointed out that as many as 294 wood-based industries were being operated in the panchayat. Of them, 66 have no valid licences. The PCB team inspected 31 such industries. It was found that 20 industries had been closed down. The remaining 11 are being operated in violation of the directive of the board.

When a pending petition seeking a directive from the PCB to take appropriate action against these highly polluting wood-based industries came up last time, the court had asked the board to take steps to shut them down. It had also directed the PCB to inspect wood-based industries on a case-to-case basis to find out whether they violated the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.