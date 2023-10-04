₹66 lakh fine collected for illegal waste dumping

October 04, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - KOCHI

The authorities collected a total penalty of around ₹66 lakh from those involved in illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam following the launch of the Waste-free Kerala campaign, according to official figures.

Of this, ₹40 lakh was collected for violations reported under the Kochi Corporation limits. As many as 1,320 vehicles involved in illegal dumping of waste were seized by enforcement agencies. Over 3,500 cases were registered for dumping waste in waterbodies.

The district has around 1,300 mini material collection facilities and 119 material collection facilities for management of non-biodegradable waste. As many as 1,116 persons joined the Haritha Karma Sena after the launch of the Nava Kerala Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The zonal review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday suggested improved focus on setting up faecal sludge treatment plants in the district. The district required facilities for treatment of around 600 kilolitres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.