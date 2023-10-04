HamberMenu
₹66 lakh fine collected for illegal waste dumping

₹40 lakh collected for violations within the Kochi Corporation limits; enforcement agencies seize 1,320 vehicles involved in illegal dumping of waste; over 3,500 cases registered for dumping waste in waterbodies

October 04, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities collected a total penalty of around ₹66 lakh from those involved in illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam following the launch of the Waste-free Kerala campaign, according to official figures.

Of this, ₹40 lakh was collected for violations reported under the Kochi Corporation limits. As many as 1,320 vehicles involved in illegal dumping of waste were seized by enforcement agencies. Over 3,500 cases were registered for dumping waste in waterbodies.

The district has around 1,300 mini material collection facilities and 119 material collection facilities for management of non-biodegradable waste. As many as 1,116 persons joined the Haritha Karma Sena after the launch of the Nava Kerala Mission.

The zonal review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Tuesday suggested improved focus on setting up faecal sludge treatment plants in the district. The district required facilities for treatment of around 600 kilolitres.

