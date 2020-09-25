655 new cases recorded in Ernakulam

638 persons acquire infection through local transmission

A total of 655 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district, and 638 of them acquired the infection locally.

Among the infected were nine health workers, including an ASHA worker.

As many as 325 persons recovered from the illness. On Friday, 1,387 people were brought under observation at home. With this, the district has 21,647 people under observation at home, COVID Care Centres, and paid quarantine centres.

The district saw 357 new admissions at hospitals / first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) on Friday, while 270 patients were discharged.

The district, as on Friday, had 5,031 active patients, 2,132 of them recovering at home. A total of 1,371 samples were sent from the district for testing on Friday. Private laboratories and hospitals collected 2,427 samples.

‘Post lift operators 24/7’

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered to make available the services of lift operators 24/7 in all government medical colleges. Pronouncing his order in the case of a nursing assistant getting stuck for 20 minutes and falling unconscious at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery, SHRC Chairman Antony Dominic asked all government medical colleges to immediately ensure functionality of elevators and carry out repairs wherever necessary.