654 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

09 April 2021 01:03 IST

Thrikkakara reports 32 new infections

A total of 32 fresh SARS-CoV-2 infections were reported from Thrikkakara on Thursday when the district recorded 654 new COVID-19 cases and 137 recoveries.

Two health workers were among the infected.

Kadungalloor had 22 new cases, Kovappady 21, Rayamangalam 20, Elamkunnapuzha 16, Alangad and Vengola 15 each, Pallipuram, Vyttila and Fort Kochi 14 each, Nedumbassery 13, Kadavanthra, Kaloor and Kalamassery 12 each and Vadakkekara and Vengoor 11 each cases.

With 1,829 people being newly brought under observation for COVID-19, there are now 15,732 people in the list.

There were 72 fresh admissions to hospitals/FLTCs while 48 patients were discharged upon recovery.

The total number of active patients in Ernakulam was 3,902 as on Thursday. A new batch of 11,630 samples were sent for testing.

Covaxin regulation

The Health Department has informed that those who have taken the first dose of Covaxin will be administered the second dose only on Saturdays and Sundays. The second dose of the vaccine is available at Angamaly, Permbavoor, Paravur, Piravom, Kothamangalam, Thripunithura and Muvattupuzha taluk hospitals, Govt. Maharaja’s Hospital, Karuivelippady, PVS Kaloor, District Hospital, Aluva, CHC Edappally and Kinder Hospital, Edappally.