648 more in home quarantine

The district surveillance team in Ernakulam sent 648 new people to home quarantine on Tuesday, while removing 869 people from the list who completed the stipulated observation period.

Five persons were brought in for hospital isolation on Tuesday, taking the total number of people under hospital isolation to 31. There are 5,281 people in home quarantine in the district. A total of 5,312 people are under observation in home and hospital.

Fourteen COVID-19 patients are being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

On Tuesday, 35 samples were sent for testing. Results of 75 samples sent earlier were awaited, while results of 10 samples turned negative.

Forty people under quarantine sought video consultation with medical experts on Tuesday. At the Corona Control Room, 272 calls were received, of which 198 were from the general public.

Control Room can be accessed at 0484-2368802, 2428077, 2424077.