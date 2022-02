KOCHI

04 February 2022 22:40 IST

Ernakulam district reported 6,398 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

A total of 4,693 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection was not confirmed in 1,685 cases, according to an official communication.

Around 71,670 persons are under home isolation. The number of active cases in the district was 67,782 in the district as on Friday, it said.

