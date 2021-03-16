632 recoveries, 119 new cases in district

Ernakulam recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases and 632 recoveries on Monday.
The source of infection could not be traced in four cases. No new cases were reported among health workers.
Eight people tested positive from Keezhmad, and five each from Edappally, Ernakulam North, Thrikkakara, and Vennala.
Ernakulam South, Puthenvelikkara, and Fort Kochi saw four new cases each.
Active cases
A total of 12,779 people remain in quarantine, while 3,472 people are recovering from the infection. As many as 2,922 people are recuperating at home, 31 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 35 are at PVS Hospital and eight patients are admitted at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. At FLTCs, 26 people are under observation, and 69 patients are at SLTCs.
A total of 4,926 samples were collected for testing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath