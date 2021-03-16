632 recoveries, 119 new cases in district

Ernakulam recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases and 632 recoveries on Monday.

The source of infection could not be traced in four cases. No new cases were reported among health workers.

Eight people tested positive from Keezhmad, and five each from Edappally, Ernakulam North, Thrikkakara, and Vennala.

Ernakulam South, Puthenvelikkara, and Fort Kochi saw four new cases each.

Active cases

A total of 12,779 people remain in quarantine, while 3,472 people are recovering from the infection. As many as 2,922 people are recuperating at home, 31 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 35 are at PVS Hospital and eight patients are admitted at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital. At FLTCs, 26 people are under observation, and 69 patients are at SLTCs.

A total of 4,926 samples were collected for testing.