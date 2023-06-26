62 booked in two separate raids in gambling dens in Kochi

June 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

In two separate incidents, 62 persons were arrested from Njarakkal and Fort Kochi on charge of illegal high stake gambling running into lakhs.

The Njarakkal police arrested 47 persons and seized ₹2.52 lakh and a currency note counting machine in a raid held at a club. The accused had assembled from across the district for gambling. A tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the raid.

In another incident, the Fort Kochi police arrested 15 persons and seized ₹4.14 lakh in a raid at an apartment at Veli.

ADVERTISEMENT

In both instances, the accused were involved in high stake gambling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.