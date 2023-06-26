62 booked in two separate raids in gambling dens in Kochi

June 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

In two separate incidents, 62 persons were arrested from Njarakkal and Fort Kochi on charge of illegal high stake gambling running into lakhs.

The Njarakkal police arrested 47 persons and seized ₹2.52 lakh and a currency note counting machine in a raid held at a club. The accused had assembled from across the district for gambling. A tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar led to the raid.

In another incident, the Fort Kochi police arrested 15 persons and seized ₹4.14 lakh in a raid at an apartment at Veli.

In both instances, the accused were involved in high stake gambling.