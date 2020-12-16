617 infections, 416 recoveries in district

Nine health workers were among the 617 who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday while 416 patients recovered from the disease.
The source of infection of 165 patients remained unknown.
Thrikkakara recorded 34 new cases while Payipra and Piravom had 21 each. Kothamangalam had 20, Chittattukara 19 while Mattancherry had 16 new patients.
There were three police personnel and four migrant workers among the infected.
There were 29,188 people under observation for the disease in the district, with 1,015 added to the list on Tuesday.
New admissions to hospital/FLTCs stood at 77 and the total number of patients in the district was 7,789. A total of 7,085 samples were sent from the district on Tuesday for testing.
