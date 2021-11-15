616 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 7.5%

KOCHI

15 November 2021 22:53 IST

Around 616 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Nearly 601 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 11 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 7.5%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 25 included Chendamangalam (29), Thripunithura (27), and Pampakuda (27). Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kizhakkambalam, Thevara, Pallarimangalam, Vyttila, Aikkaranad, Njarakkal, Elanji, Karumaloor, Ezhikkara, Nayaramablam, Pindimana, and Vazhakulam, according to an official release.

Around 7,981 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.