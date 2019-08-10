613-kW Solar project commissioned at Naval Base

A solar photovoltaic project of 613 kW capacity was inaugurated at the Naval Air Station Garuda by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, on Friday.
The SPV project work began in June last year an and was completed on August 7. It is a grid-based system with solar photovoltaic cells installed on the rooftop of various office and accommodation spaces of the unit.
The contemporary design of the solar panels ensures that the glare of the sun is not reflected, thereby avoiding any impairment of visibility during aircraft operations. The project will help the naval base reduce the carbon footprint and is one of the green initiatives undertaken by the Southern Naval Command towards clean and safe energy, said a release here on Friday.
