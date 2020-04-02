61 cases filed for overpricing

The central zone of the Legal Metrology Department has registered 61 cases since March 17 for overpricing of surgical masks, hand sanitisers, and bottled water.

The cases were registered under the Packaged Commodities Rules after 752 inspections carried out in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Idukki till March 31.

The Centre had fixed the maximum retail price of sanitiser at ₹100 for 200ml till June 30 amid sharp rise in the prices of this product amid the coronavirus oubreak. Similarly, the MRP of a two-ply/three-ply mask was fixed at ₹16 till June 30. The government had earlier fixed the rate of three-ply mask at ₹10, but later capped it at ₹16.

R. Ram Mohan, Joint Controller of Legal Metrology Department, said cases were registered against hospitals found charging prices above MRP for masks and sanitisers. Prosecution measures were taken against the offenders, he said.

The public can raise their complaints on the mobile: Ernakulam 9447264040 and 9447206463, Thrissur 9447739878, Palakkad 9400578032, and Idukki 9447599782.