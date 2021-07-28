61 arrested under Operation Dark Hunt

The Ernakulam rural police have arrested 61 persons as part of intensifying Operation Dark Hunt, its ongoing operation against anti-social elements and habitual offenders.

The operation spearheaded by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) aims at nabbing goons, drug mafia, and absconding convicts. Special squads from all rural police stations participated in the operation.

Homes of history-sheeters and that of those with warrants issued against them, accommodation facilities of migrant workers, hotels, lodges, and vehicles were checked as part of it. Mr. Karthik said that the operation would continue to crack down on criminal activities.