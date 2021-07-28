Kochi

61 arrested under Operation Dark Hunt

The Ernakulam rural police have arrested 61 persons as part of intensifying Operation Dark Hunt, its ongoing operation against anti-social elements and habitual offenders.

The operation spearheaded by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) aims at nabbing goons, drug mafia, and absconding convicts. Special squads from all rural police stations participated in the operation.

Homes of history-sheeters and that of those with warrants issued against them, accommodation facilities of migrant workers, hotels, lodges, and vehicles were checked as part of it. Mr. Karthik said that the operation would continue to crack down on criminal activities.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 10:34:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/61-arrested-under-operation-dark-hunt/article35594783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY