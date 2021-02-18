609 new cases, 597 recoveries in Ernakulam

There were 609 new COVID-19 cases and 597 recoveries in Ernakulam on Thursday.
There was a health worker among the infected. Thuravur recorded 22 new cases, Kavalangad 20, Thripunithura 19, Thrikkakara and North Paravur 17 each and Kaloor and Pindimana had 15 new cases each.
Ernakulam’s active case load is 9,811. A new batch of 8,888 samples were sent for testing.
Around 10,000 of the 16,000 registered frontline workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine for COVID-19 so far, said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination. Besides Covishield, Covaxin is also being administered to frontline workers. Around 15,000 doses of Covaxin had been supplied to the district. There had been some hesitation among frontline workers to take the Covaxin shot, Dr. Sivadas said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath