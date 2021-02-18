609 new cases, 597 recoveries in Ernakulam

There were 609 new COVID-19 cases and 597 recoveries in Ernakulam on Thursday.

There was a health worker among the infected. Thuravur recorded 22 new cases, Kavalangad 20, Thripunithura 19, Thrikkakara and North Paravur 17 each and Kaloor and Pindimana had 15 new cases each.

Ernakulam’s active case load is 9,811. A new batch of 8,888 samples were sent for testing.

Around 10,000 of the 16,000 registered frontline workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine for COVID-19 so far, said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination. Besides Covishield, Covaxin is also being administered to frontline workers. Around 15,000 doses of Covaxin had been supplied to the district. There had been some hesitation among frontline workers to take the Covaxin shot, Dr. Sivadas said.