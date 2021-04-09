607 new cases reported

Kochi

09 April 2021 23:48 IST

For the second consecutive day, Ernakulam district recorded over 600 new COVID-19 cases, with 607 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Thrikkakara has once again reported the highest number of infections with 32 people testing positive from the area. Thripunithura registered 30 new cases, Kalamassery 25, Kumbalam 20, and Mulavukad 18. Keezhmad and Palluruthy recorded 17 new cases each, while 15 people were infected in Maradu. Two health workers were among those who tested positive.

The number of active cases in the district has crossed 4,000, with 4,371 patients.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 3,080 persons remain at home, while 34 patients are recuperating at the Government Medical College Hospital, 23 are at PVS Hospital and 306 are at private hospitals. At FLTCs, 44 people are recovering, while 157 patients are at SLTCs and 52 patients are admitted at the CIAL COVID care centre.

A total of 126 people tested negative on Friday. For testing, 8,029 samples were collected on the day. As many as 17,037 people remain in quarantine.