606 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

A total of 76 health workers were among the 606 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

The source of infection of 342 people, over half of those who tested positive on Friday, remains uncertain. As many as 184 people have contracted the infection through local contact.

From the Mattancherry area, 41 people have tested positive, besides 31 people from Thrikkakara. Thrippunithura, Palluruthy and Paipra registered over 20 new cases each on Friday. Fresh cases of the infection were also reported from areas including Edappally, Fort Kochi, Kalamassery, Cheranalloor and Perumbavoor.

With 842 recoveries, the district’s active caseload stands at 12,323. Around 29,591 people remain in quarantine. While 9,299 people are recovering at home, 192 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital and 53 patients at the PVS Hospital. The Muvattupuzha General Hospital and the Aluva District Hospital have also begun treating COVID-19 patients.

For testing, 4,847 samples were collected on Friday.