Kochi

602 COVID cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam on Friday recorded 602 new COVID-19 cases and 594 recoveries.

Six health workers were also infected. Thrikkakara topped the incidence with 27 cases followed by Manjapra (17), Kadavanthra and Kottuvally (16 each), and Payipra (14).

As on Friday, the district had 27,816 people under disease surveillance. New admissions to FLTCs/hospitals were 113. There were a total 8,874 patients in the district. For testing, a fresh batch of 4,756 samples were sent from the district.

