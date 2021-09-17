600 vaccinated in CII drive

KOCHI

17 September 2021 23:21 IST

As part of a vaccination drive by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), some 600 urban slum dwellers and bedridden patients of P&T and Udaya Colonies were vaccinated. The CII intends to administer 3,000 vaccine doses in different parts of the district.

It had already given about 1,500 vaccine doses to fishers and BPL family members at Munambam. The third phase of the drive will be at Nayarambalam on Saturday. The CII has also given 78 oxygen concentrators to health care centres across the State.

