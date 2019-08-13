600 firefighters deployed across district for emergency operations

The Fire and Rescue Services Department in the district remains on high alert with 600 firefighters deployed across 18 fire stations.

Besides, the service of another 60 members who were undergoing in-house training in Thrikkakara and Eloor has also been ensured.

“Since heavy rain is predicted for the next couple of days, we continue to remain on alert and personnel have been deployed in full strength. Our men are working round-the-clock,” said A.S. Jogy, District Fire Officer.

The department had been kept busy in the district since rain intensified on August 8. In the four days since then, firefighters had rescued nearly 1,400 people from various parts of the district.

The most number of people rescued were from the limits of the Angamaly fire station where 443 were affected by the flood followed by 271 in Eloor, 160 in Ernakulam, 151 in Muvattupuzha and 103 in Paravur fire station limits.

“Unlike the previous year, when we had, on occasions, to exert force to evict people who were unwilling to leave their homes despite in danger of being submerged, this time people were very cooperative and moved out on their own. This was the case especially in places like North Paravur, which was among the worst hit in the last year’s flood. We mostly had to evict the sick and the differently abled,” said Mr. Jogy.

In the four-day period, the Fire and Rescue Services received 126 distress calls. They restored traffic, which was disrupted mostly by tree falls, in 88 instances besides attending to 37 accidents during the period.

In addition, the department had also sent a 11-member special team to Palakkad for operations there a couple of days ago. Though 19 fishing vessels and 70-odd men were kept ready in three fire stations for rescue operation, they were sent back on Monday after the situation eased somewhat. However, the department remains in touch with them for their deployment at short notice.

Unlike the previous year when firefighters also had to help with the eviction of animals trapped in flooded areas, they were spared of the task this time as people were alert and moved domestic animals to safety on their own.