₹60 lakh sanctioned at ‘Santhwana Sparsham’

KOCHI

16 February 2021 00:31 IST

A total of ₹60 lakh has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund under ‘Santhwana Sparsham 2021’ in Ernakulam district. The money has been released to meet the demands from 324 petitions received from Kochi and Kanayannur taluks, said a communication here.

The relief funds have gone to those who sought support for medical treatment and these included 154 pleas from residents in Kochi taluk and 170 pleas from Kanayannur taluk.

The Civil Supplies Department has come out with remedial action to process applications for ration cards received as part of the programme. All the 294 applications received from Kanayannur residents had been processed.

The most number of complaints were received at the Kochi taluk level and all the 232 complaints had been attended to. Forty-seven families were issued priority ration cards. More applications are being processed by the department.

Ministers E.P. Jayarajan, V.S. Sunil Kumar, and G. Sudhakaran led the proceedings at the Ernakulam Town Hall, where the petitions were considered.