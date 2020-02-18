6-year-old girl dies of burn injuries

Six-year-old Diya, who had suffered severe burn injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion at her home, died on Monday. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital for the last 12 days along with her eight-year-old sister Della.

Diya and her sister were admitted to the hospital along with their mother, Nimmi, after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at their home at Okkal on February 5.

Nimmi died two days after the accident, while Della is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Nimmi had run out screaming when the LPG cylinder in the kitchen exploded. The daughters embraced the burning mother, and suffered serious injuries. Nimmi’s husband, Sebi P.O., a policeman with Kalady station, was not at home at the time.

Diya was a Class 1 student at the Thanippuzha Anita Vidyalaya.