5th phase of Champions’ Boat League to be opened off Marine Drive on October 8

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 06, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth phase of Champions’ Boat League - 2022 would be opened off Marine Drive in Kochi on October 8 by Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, said its organisers here on Thursday.

The Champions’ Boat League was being organised on the lines of the Indian Premier League, and it was meant to encourage and promote boat races, the organisers added. The event is organised by the Tourism department. Boat races were not held over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Champions’ League races got off to a start with the Nehru Trophy boat race in Alappuzha on September 4. The races were held at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on September 17, Pulimkunnu in Alappuzha on September 24, and Piravom in Ernakulam on October 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The league will now follow in Ernakulam, Kottappuram in Thrissur, Kainakari in Alappuzha, Thazhathangadi in Kottayam, Pandanadu and Kayamkulam in Alappuzha, and Kallada in Kollam. The races would conclude with the President’s Trophy competition in Kollam on November 26, the organisers said.

Nine teams that won the first nine positions in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in 2019 will participate in the Champion’s League.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Sub Collector Vishnu Raj were present at the media briefing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app