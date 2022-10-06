5th phase of Champions’ Boat League to be opened off Marine Drive on October 8

The fifth phase of Champions’ Boat League - 2022 would be opened off Marine Drive in Kochi on October 8 by Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine, said its organisers here on Thursday.

The Champions’ Boat League was being organised on the lines of the Indian Premier League, and it was meant to encourage and promote boat races, the organisers added. The event is organised by the Tourism department. Boat races were not held over the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Champions’ League races got off to a start with the Nehru Trophy boat race in Alappuzha on September 4. The races were held at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on September 17, Pulimkunnu in Alappuzha on September 24, and Piravom in Ernakulam on October 1.

The league will now follow in Ernakulam, Kottappuram in Thrissur, Kainakari in Alappuzha, Thazhathangadi in Kottayam, Pandanadu and Kayamkulam in Alappuzha, and Kallada in Kollam. The races would conclude with the President’s Trophy competition in Kollam on November 26, the organisers said.

Nine teams that won the first nine positions in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in 2019 will participate in the Champion’s League.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Sub Collector Vishnu Raj were present at the media briefing.