ADVERTISEMENT

5G use case lab set up at Cusat

October 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 5G use case lab set up in the Department of Electronics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on October 27 will be among the similar labs in 100 institutions in the country to be launched online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. The facility has been set up in academic institutions selected by the Department of Telecommunications as part of the 7th Indian Mobile Congress. The objective is to build competencies and engagement in 5G and beyond technologies for students and start-up communities, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US