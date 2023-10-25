HamberMenu
5G use case lab set up at Cusat

October 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 5G use case lab set up in the Department of Electronics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on October 27 will be among the similar labs in 100 institutions in the country to be launched online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. The facility has been set up in academic institutions selected by the Department of Telecommunications as part of the 7th Indian Mobile Congress. The objective is to build competencies and engagement in 5G and beyond technologies for students and start-up communities, according to a release.

