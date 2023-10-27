ADVERTISEMENT

5G Use-Case lab launched at Cusat

October 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 5G Use-Case lab at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) was among the 100 such facilities launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country on Friday.

The objective of the programme is to drive development of 5G applications tailored to local and global requirements. The lab at Cusat has been set up in the Department of Electronics with the help of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications.

The labs have been set up in select academic institutions as part of preparing higher education institutions to meet the digital needs of the country. Varsity officials, teachers, and students watched the launch of the programme online. Students, start-up companies, and MSMEs near the university will be able to use 5G facilities once the lab turns operational, according to a release.

