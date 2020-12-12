595 recoveries, 409 new cases in Ernakulam

Infection source unknown in 94 cases

The district recorded 595 COVID-19 recoveries while there were 409 new cases on Friday. Five of the newly infected were health workers and the source of infection of 94 patients was unknown.

Koovappady topped the incidence of fresh COVID cases with 32 new infections, while Thrikkakara had 15, Varappuzha 12, Ashamannur 11, and Elamkunnapuzha, Kalamassery, and Kothamangalam (10 each).

Six migrant workers and a police officer were also infected. There were 27,155 people in quarantine, including 1,361 added to the list on Friday. Also counting the admissions to hospitals/FLTCs (108), there were 7,885 patients as on Friday. A fresh batch of 4,843 samples were sent from the district for testing.

Medicine handed over

On the 100th day of the PVS Hospital being revived for treating COVID-19 patients, Petronet LNG Limited handed over to the hospital medicine and treatment gear, including two ventilators, together worth ₹25 lakh. IMA Kochi took the initiative to get the LNG company contribute to the hospital from its CSR fund.