591 new cases registered in Ernakulam

Nine health workers were among the 591 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the district on Sunday.
The source of infection in 140 people could not be determined.
Thrikkakara registered 27 new cases of infection, Pallipuram recorded 23, Ayyampuzha 21, and Palluruthy 20 cases. A police officer also tested positive.
As many as 499 recoveries were recorded on Sunday, while 27,826 people remain in quarantine. The active case load of the district stands at 8,342. For testing, 6,653 swabs were sent.
Of the patients recovering from the infection in the district, 6,357 are at home, 89 are at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, 268 at first-line treatment centres, and 380 at second-line treatment centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath