591 new cases registered in Ernakulam

Nine health workers among infected

Nine health workers were among the 591 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the district on Sunday.

The source of infection in 140 people could not be determined.

Thrikkakara registered 27 new cases of infection, Pallipuram recorded 23, Ayyampuzha 21, and Palluruthy 20 cases. A police officer also tested positive.

As many as 499 recoveries were recorded on Sunday, while 27,826 people remain in quarantine. The active case load of the district stands at 8,342. For testing, 6,653 swabs were sent.

Of the patients recovering from the infection in the district, 6,357 are at home, 89 are at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, 268 at first-line treatment centres, and 380 at second-line treatment centres.