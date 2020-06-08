590 expatriates to arrive

A total of 590 expatriates are expected to arrive in Kochi on Monday in three chartered flights from West Asia. The flights are operated by Spice Jet, Oman Air, and Qatar Airways.
A communication from the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) said the Spice Jet SG 9608 flight from Riyadh would bring 180 persons, most of whom working in the health sector.
The WY 2707 Oman Air flight from Muscat will bring 160 persons, and Qatar Airways QR 8364 from Doha will touch down with 250 passengers on board.
Airport operations
The international terminal of the airport handled 486 passengers on Sunday. CIAL confirmed 12 arrival and 12 departure operations in the domestic sector on Sunday.
