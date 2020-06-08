Kochi

590 expatriates to arrive

A total of 590 expatriates are expected to arrive in Kochi on Monday in three chartered flights from West Asia. The flights are operated by Spice Jet, Oman Air, and Qatar Airways.

A communication from the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) said the Spice Jet SG 9608 flight from Riyadh would bring 180 persons, most of whom working in the health sector.

The WY 2707 Oman Air flight from Muscat will bring 160 persons, and Qatar Airways QR 8364 from Doha will touch down with 250 passengers on board.

Airport operations

The international terminal of the airport handled 486 passengers on Sunday. CIAL confirmed 12 arrival and 12 departure operations in the domestic sector on Sunday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:02:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/590-expatriates-to-arrive/article31774696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY