59 arrested for lockdown violations in Kochi

The Kochi City Police on Monday registered 40 cases, arrested 59 people and seized 17 vehicles in connection with lockdown violations.
The police booked 80 people for not wearing masks. Nine activists of Welfare Party were arrested at Polakandam Market for protesting against the lockdown.
The Ernakulam rural police filed 52 cases, arrested 46 people and seized 25 vehicles for violating lockdown. Case was filed against 16 people for not wearing masks. The police far arrested 9,004 people and seized 5,416 vehicles, said K. Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP.
