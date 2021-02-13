589 more test positive in district

KOCHI

13 February 2021 00:23 IST

he district recorded 589 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Three health workers tested positive. Koovapady recorded 36 new cases, while Thrikkakara saw 28 and Muvattupuzha 24.

Active caseload

A total of 23,298 people remain in quarantine. Ernakulam’s active case load is 10,107. As many as 10,933 samples were sent for testing on Friday.

While 8,260 people are recovering at home, 70 patients are admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital, 21 at Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital and 69 patients are at PVS Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

At FLTCs, 177 people are being monitored, and 218 patients are at SLTCs.