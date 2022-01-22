58,500 packets of tobacco seized from vehicle; two held

KOCHI

22 January 2022 22:40 IST

The Angamaly police on Saturday arrested two persons with 58,500 packets of banned chewing tobacco being smuggled hidden in 78 sacks aboard a pickup van.

The arrested were identified as Abdul Jabbar, 49, and Hussain Abdul, 56, of Marampilly. They were nabbed during a vehicle check conducted on the national highway following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The police said that the accused had initially smuggled in the contraband from Bengaluru to Palakkad where it was shifted to the pickup van. They had allegedly bought it for ₹8 lakh and were expecting a windfall of ₹30 lakh by selling it here. They had mainly targeted the migrant workforce in Perumbavoor.

The seizure was part of the 52 cases registered during a three-day special drive held by the rural police against drugs, banned tobacco products and illicit liquor. This included eight cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 14 under the Abkari Act and 30 cases under the Cigarettes or Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act.

Raids are going on in all 34 police station limits in Ernakulam rural police. People, who were previously accused in such cases are also under surveillance. Cyber police and cyber police station are also monitoring whether social media is being used for drug deals.

A team led by Inspector Sony Mathai, sub inspectors Eldho Paul and Akbar S. Sadat, assistant sub inspector T.V. George, and civil police officer Mahesh made the seizure.