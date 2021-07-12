Kochi

582 fresh cases in Kochi

The district recorded 582 fresh cases of SARS-CoV2 on Monday. Six of the newly infected were health workers.

The test positivity rate on Monday was 6.68%.

Mulanthuruthy recorded 22 new cases followed by Payipra 20, Thrikkakara and Nayarambalam 17 each, Njarakkal, Thripunithura, and Mulavukad 16 each and Kadavanthra and Nellikuzhi 15 each.

A total of 1,046 patients recovered from the disease. The number of patients under treatment for COVID-19 in the district was 11,341 as on Monday evening. A fresh batch of 8,708 samples were sent for testing on Monday.

District control room for pandemic related information can be reached on the following numbers: 0484-2368802, 2368902 and 2368702. For vaccination-related queries, call 9072303861, 9072303927, 9072041171 and 9072041172 (between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.). For vaccine certificate related information, dial 9072041170 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.


