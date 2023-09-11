₹58-lakh penalty imposed for illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam since April

September 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of ₹58.3-lakh penalty has been imposed for illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam since April this year, according to official estimates.

The fine was imposed by local bodies and district-level squads. As many as 3,278 cases of illegal dumping were reported following inspections held by civic bodies over the past six months. Of this, fine amounting to ₹46.5 lakh was imposed in 3,136 cases, according to the data presented at the review meeting held here on Monday as part of the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ campaign.

A total of 970 cases were detected by district-level squads. A penalty of ₹11.7 lakh was imposed in 680 cases. Fifty-eight violations were found in inspections held at residential apartment complexes.

About 3.3 lakh kilograms of waste had been segregated over the past six months as per norms. The meeting observed that the basic infrastructure for waste management in the district had improved. Ernakulam has set up 1,682 mini material collection facilities, 116 material collection facilities and 14 resource recovery units.

A total of 2,380 members are available under the Haritha Karma Sena for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. The corresponding figures in municipalities and the Kochi Corporation are 640 and 885 respectively.

M.G. Rajamanickam, Principal Director, Local Self-Government department and district nodal officer for the ‘Waste-free Kerala’ initiative, said that a unified standard operating procedure would be implemented for effective waste management. The aim was to avoid hurdles in the proper implementation of waste management norms, he said.