578 new cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

19 December 2020 00:37 IST

The district recorded 578 new COVID-19 cases and 504 recoveries on Friday.

Five health workers have tested positive and the source of infection of 137 people could not be traced.

Thrikkakara and Thripunithura have recorded 22 new cases of the infection each. A total of 29,917 people remain in quarantine in the district and the active case load stands at 8,026 cases.

While 6,070 people are recovering at home, 597 people are being monitored at first-line treatment centres, 102 patients are the Government Medical College Hospital, 57 patients at PVS Hospital and 22 at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital. As many as 523 patients are being treated at private hospitals in the district. Till Thursday, the district has recorded a cumulative total of 74,703 cases of infection and 272 confirmed deaths.