568 new COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

A total of 568 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.
The test positivity rate stood at 7.6%. The source of infection in seven cases has not been ascertained.
The number of active cases in the district is 6,342.
