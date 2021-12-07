Kochi

568 new COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

A total of 568 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

The test positivity rate stood at 7.6%. The source of infection in seven cases has not been ascertained.

The number of active cases in the district is 6,342.


