564 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

There were 564 new infections of COVID-19 and 658 recoveries on Saturday.
Three new patients were health workers. Kalamassery had 31 new cases, followed by Thripunithura (29), Kothamangalam (17), and Aluva and Thrikkakara (16 each).
A total of 8,127 of 9,719 patients are recovering at home. There were just eight patients at the District Hospital in Aluva, which the District Collector had said would be better equipped to admit more patients in order to take the load off the Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, where the students protested to have studies resumed full-fledged. The MCH had 46 patients on Saturday.
As many as 8,129 fresh samples were sent from the district for testing on Saturday.
