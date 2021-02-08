558 fresh COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

726 people recover from the disease

Ernakulam district recorded 558 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and 6,262 samples were sent for testing.

Two health workers were infected, while 26 cases were reported from Rayamangalam, 18 from Mazhuvannoor, 16 from Koovappady, 14 from Thrikkakara, and 13 from Kanjoor.

A total of 726 people tested negative on Sunday, while 10,439 people are recovering from the disease. Over 8,500 people are recovering at home, 41 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital and 67 patients are admitted at PVS Hospital. As many as 24,250 people remain in quarantine in the district.