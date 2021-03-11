557 recoveries, 205 new cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

11 March 2021 22:45 IST

The district witnessed 557 recoveries from COVID-19 and 205 new cases on Thursday.

Two health workers tested positive. There were 20 new patients at Edappally, nine each at Thrikkkaara and Perumbavoor, seven each at Aluva, Mulanthuruthy and Mazhuvannur and six each at Ernakulam South and Thripunithura.

The active caseload in the district dropped to 5,265. A total of 6,565 swab samples were sent for testing on Thursday.

