Kochi

557 recoveries, 205 new cases in Ernakulam

The district witnessed 557 recoveries from COVID-19 and 205 new cases on Thursday.

Two health workers tested positive. There were 20 new patients at Edappally, nine each at Thrikkkaara and Perumbavoor, seven each at Aluva, Mulanthuruthy and Mazhuvannur and six each at Ernakulam South and Thripunithura.

The active caseload in the district dropped to 5,265. A total of 6,565 swab samples were sent for testing on Thursday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 10:45:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/557-recoveries-205-new-cases-in-ernakulam/article34047088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY