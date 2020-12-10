555 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

10 December 2020 23:13 IST

Four health workers were among the 555 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. The day also saw 649 patients recover from the disease.

Koovappady recorded a spurt in cases with 52 new patients while Thrikkakara had 21 new patients, Elamkunnapuzha and Varapetty 18, Kuttampuzha 17, and Mattancherry 14.

The number of quarantined people was 27,038, including 1,523 added to the list on Thursday. There were 107 new admissions to FLTCs/hospitals. The district had a total of 8,070 cases as on Thursday evening.

A fresh batch of 5,754 samples were sent for testing on the day.