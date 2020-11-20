554 positive cases in district

KOCHI

20 November 2020 22:19 IST

Eighteen health workers were among the 554 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday.

Cases of the infection were reported from areas including Mazhuvannoor, Kavalangad, Palluruthy, Kalamassery, and Aluva.

The district recorded 545 recoveries on Friday. A total of 26,793 people remain in quarantine and the active case load is 9,251 patients. As many as 7,164 people are recovering at home. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, has dropped to 106, from over 200 patients a month ago.

For testing, 5,615 samples were sent from private and government facilities.