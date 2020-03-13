Coronavirus | 55 more under surveillance in Kochi

KOCHI

13 March 2020 09:13 IST

General Hospital at Moovattupuzha starts isolation ward

No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district on Thursday. However, another 55 persons have been brought under the suspected COVID-19 surveillance. Of these 16 have been placed under hospital observation.

Besides Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital, Moovattupuzha General Hospital has started isolation facility where seven people have been admitted.

The total numbers of people under hospital surveillance is 37. Seven under observation have been discharged from the Medical College on Thursday and three from the isolation ward also have been discharged.

There are 443 people in home quarantine in the district.

The district authorities have sent 57 body fluid samples to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, which included re-testing for a 3-year-old child and his parents.

The district got five 108 ambulances from the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

The Control Room, accessible on 0484-2368802 and 0484-2959040 / 2423777 /2428777, received 105 calls on Thursday, mainly to enquire about quarantine procedures and symptoms of the disease.

There were complaints regarding people not strictly following quarantine. Thirty-two people were given counselling over phone.

People under home quarantine requiring food would be provided by Kudumbashree groups.